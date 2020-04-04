Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, April 4: Quiet Through Sunday; Warmer into Tuesday

We were able to enjoy a beautiful day across KELOLAND thanks to high pressure, and that same ridge will remain in place through the rest of the night.

Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to fall a decent bit once more, though it won’t be as cold as the previous two nights. This time, lows fall into the mid to upper 20s for much of the region. South-central KELOLAND may hold in the low 30s.

Plenty of great weather is on the way for much of the day on Sunday, but we may see a few isolated showers in NE KELOLAND later in the evening. With that said, that should be the exception to the rule. We’ll warm up a bit more with highs climbing into the mid 50s NE, upper 50s SE, and 60s to the south and west under mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer weather is on the way to start the new week, but we may have a few showers and even a rumble of thunder or two to contend with on Monday. Chances are low, but it’ll be something to keep in mind later in the day on Monday and even into early Tuesday. Both days will feature well above average highs.

One more system moves just to our north on Wednesday, and this may bring about a few more rain showers for the middle of the week.

Temperatures go into a decent free fall in the wake of an advancing cold front front, and highs will depend on how quickly or slowly this cold front pushes through the area. Regardless, below average temperatures and dry conditions are in store for us by the end of the week.