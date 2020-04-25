Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, April 25: Dry and Warmer Sunday; Rain Returns by Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through eastern parts of KELOLAND, with some storms producing gusty winds and small hail.

Once the sun sets, we’ll lose a lot of our energy to support any shower or storm activity, so we’ll remain rather quiet. Cloud cover will slowly dissipate, allowing clearer skies to take over. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s to low 40s.

Despite the unsettled weather on Saturday, we get a break in the action for the second half of the weekend. Sunday is the better day to get outside if you are able.

A warming trend will take over as southerly flow sets up shop, giving us some seasonably mild temperatures. Highs should hover in the upper 60s to low 70s under partly sunny skies.

We’ll remain warm through the first few days of the next work week. Monday is dry, but a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms comes along overnight and into Tuesday as another shortwave disturbance moves eastward. Chances are highest for rainfall in NE KELOLAND during this time.

Once we reach the second half of the work week, a ridge of high pressure moves over the Northern Plains, keeping us mainly dry and quiet. Above average temperatures, however, remain in place.

The weekend, however, won’t be as fortunate. Another disturbance will move into the region and send a chance for some showers and even a thunderstorm or two our way.