Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, April 24

While this last weekend of April got off to a pretty nice start, things do begin to unravel as we head into the night.

Low pressure moves into the area overnight, sending a chance for some rain and snow into portions of the region…especially East River. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s in the northeast to mid/upper 30s elsewhere.

With temperatures near and below freezing in portions of NE KELOLAND, we’ll have a better chance to see some accumulating snow toward daybreak on Sunday. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the I-29 corridor north of Brookings through early Sunday afternoon. Please take care on the roads if you must be out and about.

Thankfully, we’ll warm up into the mid 40s/low 50s in the northeast, so any snow that does come along won’t last for very long. Elsewhere, any rain/snow showers switch to plain rain and then dissipate by the afternoon. Here, highs rise into the 60s and even near 70.

A few more rain showers are possible on Monday, so you’ll want to keep your umbrellas on stand-by. Chances for rain are mainly in the morning, though some afternoon sprinkles are possible. Highs spike in the mid 60s to mid 70s across portions of the region, with a run toward 80 degrees in SE KELOLAND.

Some showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, especially the further south you go. Otherwise, the midweek outlook is pretty nice with temperatures mainly in the 60s with exceptions on either side.

The late week outlook is mainly quiet and progressively warmer, as we climb back into the 70s by the first weekend of May. Rain chances should hold off until the next work week.