Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, April 18: Briefly Cooler Sunday; Warm Much of Next Week

With bonus sunshine in place, southern parts of KELOLAND were able to get in on a very warm and pleasant afternoon. Even northern KELOLAND was looking good today with broken cloud cover.

We’ll keep a little bit of a breeze in place as we go later into the night with more cloud cover in place. An isolated shower or two is possible west river, but much of the region remains dry. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to the northeast and low to mid 30s elsewhere.

If you’re east river on Sunday, you have a pretty nice day on the way. Temperatures take a bit of a step backward, but much of the day is dry. West river, however, won’t be as fortunate.

We do have a chance to see some rain showers during the day as a weak disturbance moves through KELOLAND. Highs will range in the mid 50s across central and eastern KELOLAND but 40s are expected out west.

A fantastic start to the next work week is on the way! With high pressure building back into the area, skies should remain rather sunny through Wednesday with well above average temperatures in place as well. Monday may be a bit breezy in a similar manner to Saturday as well. Highs start in the 60s and peak in the 70s by midweek.

By the end of next week, we may have to contend with a few rain showers as our next weather maker sweeps through KELOLAND. Temperatures remain near to above average.