Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, April 17

Quiet and generally benign weather will take us through the second half of the weekend, but don’t get used to this. In the short term.

Beyond a few little sprinkles East River, much of the evening and the night should remain pretty quiet thanks to a ridge of high pressure. Winds will stay calm, and we’ll slowly clear out as we go through the night.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 30s across much of the region.

A nice breeze out of the west will pick up on Sunday, but we’ll also be treated to our warmest day of the next seven or so with high pressure still holding steady. Highs climb into the 60s across much of KELOLAND to the south, while 40s/low 50s hang along the SD/ND border.

A cold front will swing southward through the region overnight and into the morning on Monday.

This will keep a rain/snow chance in place the further east you go, with winter storm watches in place toward the Central and Northern Black Hills through Monday. While we may see light accumulation to the east, several inches of snow will be possible out west in the Hills.

Overall, it’ll be a messy start to the work and school week. Highs climb into the low 40s along and East River, so any light accumulation will be short-lived. To the west, we’ll be in the 30s.

A few lingering rain showers are possible on Tuesday, but much of the midweek outlook features gradual improvement in both the sunshine and dry weather departments.

We’ll climb back into the 50s to low 60s by the end of the extended outlook, which is closer to where we should be for this time of year.