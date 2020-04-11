Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, April 11: Snow Moves in for Easter Sunday; Chilly Early Next Week

Following a quiet start to the day, rain and snow will develop over the course of the evening and into the night as well.

Winter weather advisories are in place through NW, central, and SE KELOLAND, with winter storm warnings for southern and SW parts of the region.

Moisture continues to move eastward with cold air in place, keeping snow chances in place through the night and into the morning on Sunday. Several inches of accumulating snowfall is likely through Easter Sunday along with gusty winds at times, creating rather hazardous travel conditions.

The highest snow totals will likely fall near and along the South Dakota/Nebraska border, with little to snow expected in NE KELOLAND.

Continuing with Sunday, it will be rather cold and windy with snow lingering in parts of the area through the afternoon. Snow should depart by the evening. Highs may not get out of the low to mid 30s.

A breezy but brighter day is on the way for Monday, but the long-term outlook begins on a very chilly note, as highs don’t escape the 30s throughout KELOLAND.

Dry and chilly weather will last through Wednesday, with a few snow showers not out of the question in western KELOLAND on Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected.

A return to seasonable temperatures finally comes along as we close the next work week and go into the weekend.