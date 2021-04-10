Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, April 10

While much of the area got a break from the very windy weather we’ve seen on several occasions, those blustery conditions will come right back sooner rather than later.

Windy weather is on the way through the night, especially West River, while East River locations get a mainly calm night to enjoy. The whole region, however, should remain dry with high pressure holding steady for a little while longer. Lows fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

We’ll really kick up the wind on Sunday across KELOLAND with the passage of a cold front. We may see some scattered rain and snow showers West River, but East River locations stay mainly dry by day. Some overnight rain/snow showers are possible in NE KELOLAND.

Highs on Sunday climb into the upper 50s to mid 60s along and east of the Missouri River, while we are stuck in the 40s to the west.

Another windy day is on the way for your Monday with a noticeably cooler air mass in place as well. Eastern KELOLAND, especially the northeast, may see a few more rain and snow showers as our front departs slowly. Highs may not escape the 40s across much of the region.

The midweek outlook may be dry, but it’ll be noticeably cooler than what we have seen so far this month. All the while, we should remain dry.

By the end of the week, we’ll watch another system move into the region and introduce the chance for some rain and snow as we go into the end of the extended outlook. Keep an eye out for updates.