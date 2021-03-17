Storm Center PM Update – Post Pat’s Day warming through the weekend

Skies have been sunny for St. Patrick’s Day in western South Dakota, while clouds have stubbornly held on in the east – where there was also some morning fog. Temperatures have climbed a few degrees above what we had yesterday.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see the clouds break, as a light north breeze pulls in some cooler air. Low will be in the mid 20s, cooler in the west where skies will be mostly clear.

We’ll start the big snowmelt tomorrow. It will be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing through the 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and sharply warmer thanks to a south wind, that will be fairly brisk in western South Dakota. Highs should reach the low to mid 50s.

The weekend looks very warm. Spring starts on Saturday at 4:37 AM, and then we’ll have Spring-like day. It will be partly cloudy and windy, but temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s East River, and the low to mid 60s in the west. Sunday might also be a little breezy, and we expect thicker cloud cover, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. There could be some rain showers East River, or even a rain/snow mix in western and central South Dakota.

Monday looks cloudy and rainy across KELOLAND. Temperatures will remain above-average, in the 50s. There could be some snow mixing into the rain in western South Dakota. The rain or rain/snow mix will continue on Tuesday, with highs limited to the 40s. Clouds should break kup, though it will remain in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday.

After that, it looks like the warming trend will resume, with temperatures near- or above-normal through the end of March.