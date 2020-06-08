Storm Center PM Update – More Storms Tonight; Rain Likely into Tuesday SE

Following a very hot, humid, and windy day, we’ll keep an eye on a renewed chance for unsettled weather through the evening and into the night.

Showers and thunderstorms linger through the evening into the first half of the night, and a few of these storms may be strong to severe. All forms of severe weather are possible with any storm that pops up. Otherwise, it’s another warm night east river…while western KELOLAND at least falls into the low 50s.

Yet another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms comes along on Monday afternoon and evening, with chances increasing the further south and east you go into KELOLAND. This time, it’s due to a cold front that will be draped over east & southeast parts of South Dakota. The main concerns here are strong winds, hail, and heavy rain.

We’ll also remain rather breezy with highs in the 70s and 80s to the west to low 90s south and east.

Rain is still likely on Tuesday as this cold front is rather slow to depart through the day. Flooding concerns will likely come up due to the persistent nature of this rain, especially where heavier bands set up shop. A few showers are also possible west river.

The second half of the work week, however, is cooler and mainly dry.

Temperatures fall back into the 70s by day and 50s by night…more typical for this time of year.