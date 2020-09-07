Storm Center PM Update – Monday, September 7: Chilly Through Wednesday; Slowly Warming Up Later

After a weekend filled with warmth and sunshine, we’ve seen a sharp change across the region. This cooler regime will stick around for a few days.

Rain will accompany this change through the night and drift southward toward the I-90 corridor. This will be a welcome sight in areas that have been experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions as of late.

Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s East River and 30s West River.

In the Black Hills, a winter storm warning will remain in place until noon MDT on Tuesday for locations above 5,000 feet in elevation. 6 inches of snow or more is possible in the warned area, mainly on non-paved surfaces, and even the Rapid City area could see a coating of snow on the grass.

This snow could also cling to trees and power lines, so power outages will also be a concern in that area.

Tuesday will be a rather dreary day in southern and SE KELOLAND, where rain holds steady for a little while longer. North of I-90, we’ll gradually clear out. Highs on Tuesday will remain stuck in the mid 40s out west and low 50s elsewhere.

We’ll gradually dry out and clear out in the south, but this won’t help temperatures rebound all that much. Highs will once again remain stuck in the 50s across much of the region.

A slow but steady warm-up begins on Thursday, with 60s beginning to make a move back into the area.

Rain is possible once again on Friday, but this is mainly for East River locations. Warmer weather continues to build into KELOLAND, with 70s on the way by Saturday.