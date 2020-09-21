Storm Center PM Update – Monday, September 21: Dry and warm all week

A few clouds and showers have moved NE out of Nebraska, and wildfire smoke continues to filter our otherwise blue skies, especially in the southern half of KELOLAND. Weather-wise, skies are sunny, and temperatures are again above-normal in the 70s and 80s with a light breeze.

Tonight we’ll have clear skies, and a light SE breeze will help hold temperatures in the 50s.

Tomorrow will again be sunny and it will be very warm for the first day of Autumn – more than ten degrees above-normal. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with Pierre and central South Dakota getting near 90 degrees. There will be a southerly breeze 5-15 mph.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and very warm again. Temperatures will be ten to fifteen degrees above average for late September. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

The spell of warm, dry weather continues Thursday. Though there are hints of some showers in the forecast models, the air is so dry.

Winds look to pick up a bit on Friday, but skies will still be partly to mostly sunny, in the low 80s for highs. Rapid City and western South Dakota will be slightly cooler with the passage of a cool front.

The cold front will get through KELOLAND on Saturday, and behind the front there could be some showers or thundershowers Saturday morning through the midday period. They look to be light, and mostly likely in SE KELOLAND. The rest of Saturday will be cooler, in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and even cooler, in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs.

There is some difference in the forecast models for next week, and we are siding with the colder solution. That means below normal temperatures, in the 60s for much of next week. So we expect a dry but cool end of September and first few days of October.