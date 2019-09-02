Storm Center PM Update – Monday, September 2

Clouds have been thickening across eastern South Dakota today, though we haven’t seen much if any rainfall coming out of that cloud cover. Temperatures have reached the low 80s in southern KELOLAND, and only in the low 70s in north central and NE South Dakota. Winds have been easterly. A family of thunderstorms in North Dakota (Thunderstorm Watch in effect) is slowly moving southeast, and may come through NE South Dakota this evening.

Tonight will be clear in western South Dakota, but there will be clouds in the east with showers and thunderstorms moving through eastern South Dakota during the evening. The most likely area to see thunderstorms – and possibly severe storms – will be in northeastern South Dakota. Lows will be mild, in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny but breezy. Highs will be in the upper 70s East River to around 80 in the west. Temperatures may even fall during the afternoon, because we’ll have a brisk northwest wind at 15-25 mph.

Wednesday will again be sunny, with a south breeze. Temperatures will be a bit below-normal, in the mid 70s in Eastern KELOLAND. Winds will be a little stronger in the west, where highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny and dry, with above-normal temps in the mid 80s. After the passage of another cold front, Friday will be partly cloudy and a little cooler – in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Unfortunately, it looks like another cloudy, cool, and at times wet weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy with chance of rain Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Rain chances will continue East River on Monday. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures appear they’ll remain in the same neighborhood – near-normal – for the rest of the week.