Storm Center PM Update – Monday, September 16

It is warm across the KELOLAND region, with temperatures about ten degrees above normal. There are only some wispy clouds coming up from the south, with no precipitation. It is also humid, with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s East River, which is in the muggy range.

Tonight we will have clear skies – although there is an ever so slight chance of a spotty thundershower east of the James River. It will be a humid night, with lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees with south winds holding the heat and humidity in place.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and breezy, with much above-normal temperatures in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. South winds will below at 15-30 mph. We could see some thunderstorms in western into central South Dakota late in the day. There is a marginal risk of thunderstorms along the western edge of South Dakota.

Thunderstorms will move east into eastern KELOLAND including Sioux Falls on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Right now it looks like they’ll be fairly tame. Winds will diminish to 5-15 mph on Wednesday afternoon, as skies again become sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will be slightly cooler, with scattered thunderstorms around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND – mainly during the morning hours. Highs will again be in the low 80s.

The potential for strong or severe thunderstorms increases significantly on Friday east of the James River, including Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor. Since there will be abundant moisture available, we will also have the potential for heavy rainfall in excess of an inch east of the James River Friday afternoon and night. With breezy conditions, highs ahead of the front will be in the low 80s.

Rainfall should end early Saturday morning. Behind the rainfall it will be cooler, with temperatures falling back to normal in the low to mid 70s. Sunday and Monday look nicer, with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next week looks cooler, with temperatures falling back into the 60s for the final weekend of September.