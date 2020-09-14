Storm Center PM Update – Monday, September 14: Breezy and warm again tomorrow, much cooler end of week

It is sunny but hazy thanks to smoke from western wildfires that is expected to be with us at least into tomorrow. Temperatures are ten degrees above normal for mid-September thanks to the sun and a south wind.

Tonight will be clear (smoky) and breezy. Brisk south winds will hold overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and hazy again with that smoke in the air. There will be a brisk SW wind that will keep us about ten degrees warmer than normal, with the mid 80s East River and the upper 80s to low 90s in the west.

Winds will switch to a northerly direction as a cold front drops down on us for Wednesday. That will bring temperatures back near-normal or even below, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s in the north to the mid 70s for the rest of KELOLAND. The wind will be out of the north or northeast at 10-20 mph.

Clouds will thicken behind the front on Thursday, and we’ll have at least a chance of some light rain showers (few tenths of an inch). Highs will be colder than normal, in the 60s East River to the low 70s in the West.

Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will have a chance for light rain showers Friday morning. Clouds will diminish from the north during the day as high pressure takes over. It will be another cool day, with the mid 60s East River and only the low 70s in the west.

Ahead of the next incoming warm front, Saturday will be windy. With partly cloudy skies we’ll rebound to the low to mid 70s East River, while the front will push western KELOLAND back into the 80s. That same front may give us some light morning showers on Sunday. The rest of the day will be breezy and warmer, in the upper 70s to low 80s across the KELOLAND region.

Monday, the final day of Summer, looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s East River to around 80 in central South Dakota.