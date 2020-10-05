Storm Center PM Update – Monday, October 5: Unseasonably warm all week

It is a sunny and much warmer day today, as the well-advertised surge of warm air comes into the region, a dry and warm atmosphere we expect will hang around all week. Today’s temperatures rebounded from the cool weekend, into the 70s with a brisk northwesterly breeze.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, and temperatures will sink to the mid 40s with a light westerly breeze.

Tomorrow will be even warmer, with a brisk west or southwest breeze. Skies will be sunny, warming us into the low 80s, which is about fifteen degrees above average for early October.

Wednesday will also be sunny, but a weak cool front and gentle northerly breeze will cool temperatures to the low to mid 70s – still warmer than normal.

Winds will return on Thursday, but we’ll get a couple degrees warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s East River to the low 80s West River. Friday will also be mostly sunny, but we expect it will be the warmest day of the week, high temperatures in the low 80s.

A weak front will come through early on Saturday, but it will be dry so no rain is forecast. Temperatures will fall back to the mid to upper 70s, which is still about ten degrees above normal. Sunday will be partly cloudy and windy, with highs in the mid 70s to around 80. There will be a chance of showers in western and central South Dakota.

The dry and warm pattern looks to break down starting on Monday, with light showers possible and cooler temperatures arising. Highs will be in the low 70s East River to the 60s in the far west.

The remainder of next week looks cooler, with highs in the 60s – which is actually about normal for this time of year. It should remain in the 60s through the following weekend (October 17-18).