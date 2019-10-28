Storm Center PM Update – Monday, October 28: Much colder than normal

Clouds have been streaming into KELOLAND from the south, along with a system that could bring some light rain or light snow showers SE of Sioux Falls in NW Iowa today. It is certainly a cold day, with temperatures in the 30s… close to 20 degrees below normal in many locations. Rapid City has rebounded after setting a record morning low of 6 degrees at the airport this morning.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and very chilly. Our lows will be in the low 20s. Rapid City will have strong north winds and around an inch of blowing snow, with an overnight low of 12. There is a weather advisory for the Black Hills, where 3-5 inches of wind-driven snow will be possible.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy. A north breeze will be light, but keep us much below normal in the mid to upper 30s. Light morning snow will be possible in west and central South Dakota, where winds will also be a bit stronger.

On Wednesday we’ll have thicker clouds along and south of I-90, where we will also have a chance of snow flurries, and some snowfall accumulation closer to the Nebraska border. There will only be a light NW breeze, with highs in the mid 30s after morning lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

Halloween Thursday will be about 15 degrees colder than normal, starting with morning lows in the teens to around 20 degrees. Daytime skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

November begins on Friday with a chance of (mainly) light snowfall. It will also be a breezy day, with temperatures in the low 40s.

The weekend looks a little quieter, with temperatures still averaging about ten degrees colder than normal for the first weekend of November. Saturday will be partly cloudy (thicker clouds in the north), with highs in the low 40s East River to the mid 40s in the West. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning, so set your clock back. Sunday will also be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid 40s East River, to the upper 40s to near 50 in the west.

We have another shot at snowfall on Monday, as temperatures continue below normal, in the low 40s. The rest of next week also looks cold, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 East River.