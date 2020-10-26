Storm Center PM Update – Monday, October 26: Cold again tomorrow, then gradual warming

Today started with record cold temperatures – single digits above and below zero in most of KELOLAND. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND had lingering snow cover that prevented temperatures from bottoming out.

Even though there has been abundant sunshine today, fresh snow cover has prevented temperatures from warming very much. We are likely to have record cold afternoon highs as a result. Winds have been fairly light, but just enough to put a little bite in the air with the unseasonable chill.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, and with light winds we expect to set a lot more record lows in the single digits.

Tomorrow will start very cold, but then a SW breeze should start a slow warming trend. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy, and highs will reach the upper 20s to mid 30s. Temperatures will be held back where there is thicker snow cover.

Wednesday won’t be as cold, with morning lows in the low 20s. During the day a dry, westerly breeze should start to eat away at the snow cover. Highs under sunny skies will get to the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

The rest of the week will feature dry conditions with abundant sunshine, and gradually warming temperatures. We’ll be in the mid 30s to low 40s on Thursday, while the west will be around 50. Friday will be mostly sunny with the 40s starting to melt the snow, while Rapid City will be around 60.

The weekend starts with a mostly sunny and breezy Saturday for Halloween. Highs will be near-normal, in the low 50s despite the breeze. Sunday – with the clocks falling back with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 AM – will be partly cloudy and perhaps a couple days cooler.

The warmup begins in earnest on Monday, with partly cloudy skies and above-average highs in the upper 50s East River to the low 60s West River. We expect above-average temperatures and little or no rain or snow all of next week, with melted snow allowing our temperatures to reach the upper 50s and perhaps even the low 60s in eastern KELOLAND. Even warmer in the west. The mild spell should continue through the entire first week of November and the following weekend (November 7-8).