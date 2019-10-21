Storm Center PM Update – Monday, October 21: Extremely windy overnight

Clouds and rain showers continue in the eastern two-thirds of KELOLAND as a big upper level pressure system spins over us. Last night it produced 16” of snow in Lead, and 4”west of Rapid City. The system will slowly move to the east or northeast away from us over the next 24 hours, but it will continue to give us strong winds even as the rain showers wind down. Many parts of KELOLAND have already had wind gusts over 50 mph.

Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy in eastern KELOLAND, with light rain showers, while the skies clear in the west. Temperatures will fall into the 30s. Winds will be very strong in eastern KELOLAND, and a High Wind Warning is in effect until 4 AM for areas along and east of I-29, including Sioux Falls.

Skies should clear out for a sunny day tomorrow, although it will continue to be quite windy. A Wind Advisory is posted for much of central and eastern KELOLAND, as the northwest wind will be brisk until it eases late tomorrow afternoon from west to east. The NW wind will keep us a little below-normal temperature-wise, in the low 50s.

Some more light rain showers will come to KELOLAND on Wednesday as another shot at energy comes in from the northwest along with cooler air. The rain showers might even be mixed with a little snow in northern and western South Dakota, but amounts will be very light. At least the winds will be lighter on Wednesday, along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and even cooler. We’ll have morning lows in the upper 20s, and recover only to the mid to upper 40s during the day – which is about ten degrees below normal for late October.

Friday will be sunny and warmer, as high pressure clears us out and the sun warms us near-normal, in the mid 50s East River to the upper 50s West River.

The weekend will start warm and somewhat breezy on Saturday. We expect highs around 60 in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND, and the low 60s in the west. Clouds will build back in for Sunday, and we might even have some light showers Sunday morning. Sunday’s highs will fall back to the low to mid 50s.

Next week looks even cooler. We expect the final few days of October to be about ten degrees below normal, which means we will probably be in the mid 40s for highs on Halloween.