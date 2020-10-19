Storm Center PM Update – Monday, October 19: Treacherous Travel Weather Tuesday; Active Pattern into the Weekend

An active weather pattern will begin to take hold of KELOLAND as we go through the rest of the work and school week.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s to low 30s.

Our next system will get its act together and move eastward overnight and into Tuesday morning. For northeastern KELOLAND, this will start as snow and slowly mix with rain by the afternoon. South and east toward I-90, we’ll see a rain/snow mix before switching to all rain sooner.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the I-29 corridor from Moody County to Roberts County until 4 pm CDT Tuesday. Be mindful of treacherous road conditions.

Highs in the NE may only reach the mid to upper 30s, with mid 40s to the SE. West River, however, will be warmer with highs in the 50s.

Scattered rain and snow showers are possible on Wednesday, but not everyone will see something from this weaker clipper. Highs hold in the 40s East River and 50s West River.

Another rain/snow chance comes along by Thursday, with rain being more likely toward the southeast.

We’ll get a break on Friday. Saturday stays mainly quiet East River, but we’ll watch our next system develop to the west. We’ll watch Sunday closely for another chance at snow.

All the while, temperatures crash into the 30s for the weekend and into the early part of next week.