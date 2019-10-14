Storm Center PM Update – Monday, October 14: Windy, colder tomorrow

We’ve had a partly to mostly sunny day across KELOLAND, with only some broken mid- to upper-level clouds. With a SE breeze, temperatures have warmed into the 50s. That’s still below-normal for mid-October, but an improvement over our chilly weekend.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight, with winds switching to the northwest and increasing to 10-20 mph behind an eastward-moving cold front. That will drop our temperatures down into the 30s by morning.

Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy and windy day in eastern and central KELOLAND, with northwest winds 20-35 mph. Highs will retreat into the 40s thanks to that NW wind and cloud cover. There might be a few sprinkles or light showers, but they will be moisture-starved.

High pressure will start to build back in on Wednesday. After a chilly morning in the upper 20s to low 30s…. skies will be partly cloudy, and we’ll remain in the upper 40s East River. Temperatures will warm into the 50s to low 60s West River, with a light southeast breeze.

Thursday looks mostly sunny, and we’ll warm into the low 60s East River, to the upper 60s to mid 70s West River. Friday will be partly cloudy, and we’ll be in the low to mid 60s across KELOLAND.

Saturday will start well, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. There could be showers West River as the next front the northwest. Sunday looks cloudy and rainy across KELOLAND, and there will be the potential for significant rainfall. We’ll include thunder in the forecast for SE KELOLAND. Temperatures will start to fall, with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Rainfall should continue into Monday – especially East River – as brisk winds keep us in the 50s.

Looking long-term, it looks like temperatures will remain below-normal, in the 50s, all of next week and the following weekend. We see no real warmup for the remainder of October.