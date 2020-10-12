Storm Center PM Update – Monday, October 12: Seasonable into Wednesday; Chilly Into the Weekend

Breezy conditions will try to hold steady as we go into the night, though it won’t be as windy as Sunday. Under partly to mostly clear skies, we’ll fall into the 40s for lows East River, while West River locations fall a bit further into the upper 30s.

Winds turn to the south over the day on Tuesday and help keep temperatures on the seasonable side of things. We’ll see mid 60s across much of KELOLAND with dry conditions in place.

Our next disturbance will try to make itself known by Tuesday night into Wednesday with some scattered showers possible in northern and western KELOLAND. The further south and east you go, the less likely you are to see anything.

Ahead of this system, we’ll try to warm up into the mid to upper 60s.

It’ll also be rather windy at times, so wind headlines will be likely as we go into the day. These windy conditions, along with dry air and vegetation, will elevate fire weather concerns once more.

A reinforcing shot of chilly air moves in on Thursday. A few more showers are possible on Thursday in central and western KELOLAND, but the east should remain mainly dry. Highs through Friday may not escape the mid 50s.

Low 60s are possible on Saturday with a minor disturbance that moves through the region along with some showers that try to push through the region. In the wake of this system, temperatures fall even further down the thermometer. Highs by next Monday may be stuck in the 40s.