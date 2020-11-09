Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 9: Light rain/snow SE KELOLAND tonight. Chilly tomorrow.

Morning thunderstorms in SE KELOLAND produced some rainfall in excess of a half-inch. Sioux Falls received about three quarters of an inch. In parts of eastern KELOLAND there was some light snow and a freezing mix. Today we’ve had abundant cloud cover in eastern KELOLAND behind the passage of a cold front. There has been sunshine in western South Dakota. But temperatures across KELOLAND are sharply cooler than last week, in the 30s and 40s.

Tonight we could see some more rain showers in eastern KELOLAND, especially along and south of I-90 – plus Minnesota and Iowa. It will be a chilly night, with lows in the low 20s, with a few teens in the north and west.

Tomorrow we could get an inch of morning snow in SE KELOLAND plus areas along and east of I-29. By afternoon skies should be partly cloudy East River, with mostly sunny skies in the west. It will be colder than today, with highs in the mid 30s East River to the low 40s in Rapid City. There will be a westerly breeze.

Wednesday, Veterans Day, will be mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures should rebound to the mid to upper 40s, which is near-normal, with a westerly breeze.

With the passage of another front on Thursday, there could be some light snow. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy, and we’ll cool back down to the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures should warm for the weekend. On Friday we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies, with the mid 40s East River to around 50 in the west. There could be some light showers in southern KELOLAND on Saturday. Otherwise it will warm to around 50s degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny and breeze, and in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures should remain in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunshine on Monday. Temperatures look like they’ll remain near-normal the rest of the work week, with slight cooling for the weekend (November 21-22).