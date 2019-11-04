Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 4: Cloudy, cold, more showers tomorrow

Skies have been mostly cloudy across KELOLAND, with light rain showers, and a few snow flurries in NE South Dakota. Rapid City has had more widespread snowfall though amounts are expected to be light, perhaps a few tenths of an inch.

Tonight we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies in the south, while the clouds clear out in northern South Dakota. Where the skies are clear we will drop into the teens, while cloud cover will keep the rest of the area in the 20s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy in all but the western part of South Dakota. With those clouds we could see light snow, or a mix of rain and snow. Northern South Dakota could get a few tenths of an inch of accumulation. With a light SE breeze, highs will be in the mid to upper 30s East River, the low 40s in Pierre and central SD, while Rapid City surges into the low 50s.

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy sky, though only a few snow flurries are expected out of those clouds. Temperatures will remain well below-normal, with highs in the mid 30s. Rapid City could see some minor accumulations of snow.

After that, clouds should depart for a mostly sunny but cooler day on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 30s East River and the upper 30s West River.

Friday will be breezy, but the winds will be southerly so they will warm us up. Under partly cloudy skies, we’ll rebound to the low to mid 40s East River, to the mid 50s West River.

The warm air will remain for Saturday, though an incoming area of low pressure will give us at least a chance of rain showers, mainly later in the day. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 40s East River, while Rapid City will reach the upper 50s. On Sunday we’ll continue with rain showers that may mix with snow showers as another cold front drops down from the north. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid 40s, while Rapid City remains in the 30s.

That will be followed by another extremely cold air mass. Monday we’ll have morning lows in the low teens, and afternoon highs in the mid 20s despite abundant sunshine. Monday will probably be the coldest day of the week, because temperatures will start to moderate somewhat beginning on Tuesday.