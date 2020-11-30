Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 30: Another ten days of dry and slightly warm weather

Persistent dry weather will continue for the foreseeable future across KELOLAND. We just see little reason to forecast any rain or snow for the next ten days. Concerning drought conditions will worsen as well. We’ve had abundant sunshine today, and temperatures are again warmer than normal, in the 40s East River to some 50s in the west.

Skies will remain clear tonight, and with a light breeze, temperatures will fall to the upper teens in central and eastern KELOLAND. An incoming cold front will give Rapid City and western South Dakota a brisk NW wind, with lows holding in the 20s.

Tomorrow, the first day of December, we will have increasing clouds during the day as a dry cold front sweeps in from the northwest. Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND will have highs in the upper 30s to low 40, while strong winds in western and central South Dakota will keep temperatures in the 40s. Rapid City could easily see wind gusts over 40 mph.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, dry, and a little cooler behind a week front. Highs will fall back to the 30s to around 40 degrees. It is possible there could be a few light snow flurries with no accumulation – but at this point that is pretty iffy given the lack of moisture in the atmosphere.

Thursday will be partly cloudy in the east and mostly sunny in the west. Temperatures will remain a few degrees above average, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The air will warm up for the weekend, and skies will be mostly sunny as well. Friday we’ll be in the mid 40s in the east and a little warmer in the west. Saturday will bring the low 40s East River to the upper 40s West River. A weak back door cold front means Sunday will be just a little cooler, in the low 40s East River to the upper 40s in the west.

It still appears we’ll have no rain or snowfall until at least the second weekend of December (December 11-13). Forecast models also want to bring our temperatures back to normal for that weekend as well. Until then, enjoy unseasonably quiet December weather. As we usually say this time of year, good shopping weather.