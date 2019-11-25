Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 25: Winter Storm coming

Skies have turned cloudy along and east of the James River, while it is sunny in western South Dakota. Northwest winds are quite brisk across the area, with most locations having winds gusts over 30 mph. Now attention turns to the incoming winter storm.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid to upper 20s as winds become lighter. Rapid City and western and south central South Dakota will have a chance of snow, mainly after midnight.

Tomorrow will be cloudy, with snow continuing to move in from the southwest and become widespread and heavier by tomorrow night. We’ll have a NE breeze which will chill temperatures back to the low to mid 30s. Snow will continue tomorrow night, especially in SE KELOLAND.

Pre-Thanksgiving travel will certainly be impacted by this system. South central and SE KELOLAND are in a winter storm warning. The SW corner of SD through east central South Dakota are in a winter weather advisory for lesser amounts of snow. The alerts go through Wednesday, though we are also looking for somewhat breezy conditions on Wednesday, so there could be some blowing snow even after the snowfall ends.

Snowfall amounts will be heaviest in SE KELOLAND. We’re thinking that – ballpark – around a foot for Sioux Falls, a bit more to our south and SE, and even heavier amounts in NE Nebraska if you are travelling in that direction for the holiday.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for the new snow to end during the morning hours, followed by a breezy and cooler day. Highs will only be in the low 30s. Skies will be cloudy in the SE… but partly to mostly sunny in northern and western South Dakota which will miss the brunt of the snowstorm. Highs will only be in the low 30s.

Thursday – Thanksgiving Day – Another storm system comes our way. This one will bring a mix of rain and snow and perhaps some freezing rain. In other words, a real wintry mix. Highs will only be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Travel impacts are possible with temperatures remaining sub-freezing all day.

Another mix of rain and snow will be possible on Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s and breezy. Snowfall should wind down on Sunday that will also be windy, with highs in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Snowfall should end during the day on Sunday.

Monday will be very cold, with single digits in the morning above fresh snow cover. Monday afternoon’s highs will only be in the teens to low 20s East River, despite partly cloudy skies.

After that, we’re expecting colder than normal temperatures the entire week. Welcome to December.