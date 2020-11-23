Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 23: Rain to the Southeast Tuesday; Dry Through Thanksgiving

We’ve had a chilly and windy day in place across our East River locations, while portions of our West River locations were able to climb into the 50s and 60s.

Cloud cover will remain rather thick over much of KELOLAND tonight with a disturbance on the way. Lows will fall into the 30s East River, where cloud cover hangs tough a bit longer. West River locations, however, fall into the 20s.

Rain is likely, especially in SE KELOLAND, on Tuesday. Some icier spots are possible north of I-90 in the northeast in the morning, so you’ll want to be careful of this during your morning commute.

Highs on Tuesday only reach the low/mid 40s East River, with mid 40s more likely to the west.

While cloud cover remains stubborn along and east of I-29 through the morning, sunnier skies take over on Wednesday. By the afternoon, we all get in on sunnier skies.

Highs hold in the low/mid 40s East River, while West River locales rise to around 50 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday should end up being rather pleasant thanks to high pressure. Temperatures hold steady in the 40s to near 50 degrees…around 10 or so degrees above average for this time of year.

Following a brief spike on the thermometer on Saturday, we’ll remain near to above average in terms of temperatures through the end of the month.

We’ll also remain manly dry into the start of December.