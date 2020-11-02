Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 2: Very sunny and very warm through Friday

We’ve begun what is going to be an abnormally sunny and exceptionally warm first week of November. Skies are clear across KELOLAND (and the Upper Midwest, actually). Temperatures are already more than ten degrees warmer than normal, in the mid 60s East River to the low 70s West River.

Tonight skies will be clear, with lows in the mid 30s in the east to the low 40s in the west. Winds will be under ten miles per hour.

Tomorrow we expect another day of blaze sunshine. With a very light southwesterly breeze, we expect temperature close to 20 degrees above normal for early November, in the upper 60s in the north to the low 70s in the southern half of KELOLAND.

Wednesday and Thursday will be just as warm, under mostly sunny skies. We’re going with highs in the upper 60s in the north to the low 70s in the south both days.

Friday will be mostly sunny, and perhaps the warmest day of the week – the bump we usually get ahead of an incoming cold front. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s across KELOLAND, with nothing but sun.

Big changes are in store for the weekend. We’ll have a strong cold front coming in from the northwest. Eastern KELOLAND will be ahead of the front on Saturday, so we’ll call it partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Western South Dakota will be breezy and cooler, with temperatures only in the mid 50s. Please note that there are timing differences between models for the arrival of the cold front, and that will have a big impact on Saturday’s temperatures.

With the incoming front, Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy and colder, we’re going with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s for highs will that strong wind in central and eastern KELOLAND. We also expect rain with the incoming colder air. Rapid City, with Sunday temperatures only in the low 40s at best, will probably see some snowfall in the colder air.

Monday looks chilly, and cloudy. We also see a good likelihood of snowfall early in the day after the cold front passes. Monday’s high temperatures will only be in the mid 30s to the low 40s East River, while western South Dakota will only be in the low 30s for daytime highs – about 40 degrees colder than today.

All of next week looks dramatically colder than this week. Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND look to have high temperatures only in the low to mid 40s during the work week, which is five to ten degrees below normal for the second week of November. Right now it looks like the following weekend (November 14-15) will be only a few degrees warmer.