Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 16: Generally Warm Pattern Lasts into Thursday; Dry As Well

After a windy and mainly dry day, we do get a small break from the brisk conditions that have been in place to some capacity since the weekend.

High pressure builds into the region as we go into the night, keeping skies partly to mostly clear. This will also help calm our winds down a bit, but it won’t be a permanent fix. Overnight lows fall into the teens/mid 20s East River and mid/upper 20s West River.

This surface high will move eastward into the next day. As a result, Tuesday’s highs will depend on what side of the river you’re on. If you’re East River, highs will struggle to get out of the upper 30s to mid 40s…especially closer to the I-29 corridor. West River locations, however, get in on 50s and even a few low 60s thanks to southerly flow aloft.

Dry weather holds steady through Wednesday but increased southerly flow at the surface and aloft will help temperatures climb well above average across KELOLAND. We should easily reach and get over the 60-degree mark in many locations and even approach 70 degrees in south-central KELOLAND.

We’ll remain warm on Thursday, but a transition to cooler temperatures will begin as we head further into the extended outlook.

More seasonable temperatures return by Friday and into the weekend as low pressure moves the Plains. The exact track of this low will dictate who, if anyone, sees rain/snow later on Saturday and into Sunday.

As of now, areas south of I-90 have the best chance to see some scattered rain/snow showers during this time. Keep an eye out for updates as we head later into the week.