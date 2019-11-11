Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 11: Slow warming starts tomorrow

Because of the light snow cover and a very cold air mass, we are enduring one of the coldest Veterans Days on record. Afternoon temperatures have been in the teens despite sunny skies. We also have a brisk NW breeze, producing negative wind chills.

Tonight the winds will drop off, but it’s going to be another chilly night. With clear skies, we’ll bottom out a few degrees above zero.

If we’re going to see any sunshine tomorrow, it will be during the morning hours. Skies will turn mostly cloudy during the afternoon, as a brisk southerly wind produces clouds over the cold ground. Tuesday’s high temperatures will be warmer than today, a couple degrees either side of 30 East River, while western South Dakota will be in the upper 30s to the 40s.

Another front will come through on Wednesday, producing light snow – possibly mixed with light rain. Any snowfall we get should be under an inch. With winds switching to the northwest, we’ll e in the mid 30s. Rapid City will be windier and warmer, in the low 40s.

Behind that front, Thursday morning will be cold, in the teens. But then mostly sunny skies will warm us back up, to the upper 30s to low 40s East River, to near 50 in Rapid City.

Temperatures will warm back to near-normal at the end of the week. On Friday we’ll be in the low 40s East to upper 40s West, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

The weekend looks fairly quiet. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the 40s. With a passing warm front, we could see some showers Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, but they will be very light.

It looks like we’ll warm up a few more degrees on Monday and Tuesday, before some cooler air returns by the middle of next week.