Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 4: Colder than normal through Mother’s Day

A low pressure system continues to spin east through KELOLAND, with widespread light to moderate rainfall that will continue through at least this evening. The heaviest rain has been falling in NE South Dakota, and lighter amounts (a few tenths of an inch) in SE KELOLAND. Faith and Pierre are two of the locations that have reported 24 hour rainfall amounts in excess of an inch.

Tonight rainfall will continue in eastern KELOLAND, while the skies clear in the west. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s, coldest where there are fewest clouds.

Tomorrow we could still see some scattered showers as the rain system pulls away, though we expect plenty of breaks in the cloud cover. We’ll have a brisk NW wind that will make it feel like a cool day, although high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday, but with a north breeze it will be another cool day, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thick clouds will build back into the region on Thursday along with a cold front coming down from the north and northeast. There could be some rain showers East River, and heavier rainfall in central and western South Dakota. Highs will only be in the upper 50s.

With clearing skies, frost will be a possibility on Friday morning, with temperatures in the low 30s. In western South Dakota, there may even be a few snowflakes mixed in with a morning rain shower. Friday afternoon looks mostly sunny, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend will start cold, with frost possible Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy, with showers possible in the north and west. Highs will remain colder than normal, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday (Mother’s Day) will be partly cloudy with some light rain showers, and temperatures will remain cold, in the mid to upper 50s (close to ten degrees below normal).

Monday will also be cool, and we expect Tuesday to be only a little warmer. There’s relief in sight from the chilly temperatures for the second half of next week and weekend, as temperatures recover to normal or even slightly above-normal values.