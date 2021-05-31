Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 31

The weather has cooperated quite nicely for most Memorial Day ceremonies, with warm temperatures, low humidity, and not a lot of wind.

We’ll stay pretty quiet as we head into the night, even with high pressure moving out of the region. Lows fall into the 40s East River, with low 50s West River.

Tuesday holds a chance for some scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two, but it won’t be for everyone. Southeastern KELOLAND should stay mainly dry, while NE, SW, and NW KELOLAND get in on the rain chance. It may not be much rain, but it’ll still be a welcome sight.

Highs hover on either side of 80 degrees across much of the region, while western KELOLAND holds in the low/mid 70s.

Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday afternoon in SE KELOLAND, while the rest of the area stays dry and generally calm as well. Highs hold in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s.

The big story as we head toward the weekend will be how hot it may get across the region. A plume of warm air will blanket the region and send high temperatures well above average for this time of year.

We’ll likely see highs climb into the 90s beginning on Friday, and we’ll stay there through the start of next week.

In terms of rain, though, we may not be as fortunate. The outlook through next Monday doesn’t hold much in the way of moisture, though a few showers may be possible by Monday evening.