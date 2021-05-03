Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 3: Many cool days to come

It is going to be a cooler than normal first week of May, with below normal temperatures through Mother’s Day and even next week. There will be some chances for rain, about every other day, but amounts will be meager. We’re creeping back toward drought conditions.

Today the strong north wind is putting some bite into the air, even though we have partly to mostly sunny skies across KELOLAND. Temperatures are below-normal, in the upper 50s to low 60s.

2 PM

Tonight the north winds will die down but not go away completely. Depending on how much cloud cover remains, it could be a chilly night. With lows in the low to mid 30s, a bit of frost will even be possible.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny East River with partly cloudy skies in the west. We’ll still have a north breeze, but not nearly as strong as today. Highs will be in the low 60s, about five degrees below average for early May.

There could be some light rainfall on Wednesday (a few tenths of an inch), and it will be another cool and somewhat breezy day with an easterly breeze that will turn to the northeast. Highs will be in the upper 50ss in the north to the low 60s in the rest of KELOLAND.

With high pressure over us on Thursday and Friday, skies will be partly to mostly sunny. With temperatures in the low to mid 60s East River, and around 70 in the west, Thursday and Friday will be the nicest days of the week.

There will be abundant cloud cover over KELOLAND for Mother’s Day weekend. On Saturday, we will have some rain showers or even thundershowers, though they do no look very strong. Saturday will also be breezy with the cloud cover, with the low to mid 60s. Sunday, Mother’s Day, will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Rapid City and the western third of South Dakota will get some rain showers, and there may be a little bit of snow mixed in.

We’ll have another chance of rain showers on Monday, which will be mostly cloudy. In the case of Rapid City and the west, there could be a mix of rain and snow, especially in the morning.

Much of next week also looks cooler than normal, with temperatures warming back to the low 70s by the following weekend, May 14-16.