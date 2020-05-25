Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 25: Much warmer starting Wednesday

Light to moderate rain showers have been making their way up from the south today, and they will continue. Clouds cover most of the KELOLAND region, with the exception of the western edge of South Dakota where sunshine dominates. With a northerly breeze, temperatures have been cooler than normal.

Tonight we’ll have more light to moderate rain in eastern KELOLAND, generally along both sides of I-29. There is the potential for strong or severe thunderstorms in NW Iowa. Showers will be lighter toward the James River. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s where clouds remain, while clear skies in western and central South Dakota will allow temperatures to fall into the 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with lingering showers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND due to a low pressure system in NW Missouri. The remainder of KELOLAND will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be warmer than today, in the low to mid 70s.

Eastern South Dakota will be mostly sunny and sharply warmer on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s. Rapid City will be a little cooler, in the 70s. Thursday will be breezy and a little cooler as a weak cold front drops down over us, with rain showers and highs in the 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny but cooler behind the front, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The weekend looks partly cloudy, with a few showers on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 70s East River to the low 80s in the west. Sunday looks dry and warmer, in the upper 70s to around 80 West River, and the upper 80s in the west.

We begin the month of June on Monday, and it looks like the month will start extremely warm. Currently we’re seeing a lot of 80s and some 90s in the long range models for the first week of June.