Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 24

Following a very active weather day on Sunday, the start of the new work week has been a quiet one across much of KELOLAND…but we may see that change toward the end of the day.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in SE KELOLAND as we go through the evening and into the first part of the night.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for the Sioux Falls region as well as SW Minnesota and NW Iowa, with strong winds and hail acting as the main concerns. Be sure to stay weather aware through the night.

Beyond these storms, much of the region is quiet and at least partly clear. Lows fall into the 40s West River and 50s to the east.

The “Pick Day of the Week” may very well be Tuesday. Beyond a few very isolated sprinkles along the North Dakota border, much of the day is sunny and pleasant.

Highs climb into the 70s out west with a few 60s to boot, while much of eastern KELOLAND enjoys highs in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s. It will be windy at times, though, so keep this in mind.

Much of the day on Wednesday should be dry…especially south and east. Elsewhere, however, we’ll watch as cloud cover increases and rain moves back into the picture by the end of the day with the arrival of our next disturbance.

Highs take a step backward into the 70s across much of the region, with 60s to the west.

Thursday and Friday will be rather chilly by late May standards as cloud cover and rain impact the region…especially Thursday. We should be able to break into some sunshine on Friday after the morning, so we can salvage the end of the week.

The upcoming weekend will feature rain chances across several portions of the region, with Memorial Day also holding a chance to see rain the further south you go.

Temperatures gradually climb back into the 70s by next Monday.