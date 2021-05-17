Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 17: Warmer than normal all week, with increasing thunderstorm chances

There was some fog around the area this morning, which translated into partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures remain a few degrees above-average, mostly in the 70s.

2 pm

Clouds will begin coming into KELOLAND tonight. It will be mild, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be a partly to mostly cloudy day. There could be some drizzle or sprinkles along and south of I-90, but only a few hundredths of an inch. A SE breeze will bring more moist air into the region, and temperatures will remain above-average, in the 70s. Winds will be a little stronger in western South Dakota.

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy, as our chances for showers increase. It looks like a few tenths of an inch of rainfall, but it will be fairly widespread across KELOLAND. Temperatures will remain above-average as a south breeze continues to stream moist air in KELOLAND.

Thunderstorm chances increase on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will warm much-above normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be a little stronger. If instability increases the way we expect it, strong or severe thunderstorms may be possible – something we’ll have to watch the next couple of days.

Fronts will be strung out across KELOLAND all weekend, which means we’ll have to keep thunderstorms in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will still be above-average, in the low 80s on Saturday, falling back to the mid 70s on Sunday.

We’ll keep some rain in the forecast for Monday of next week. After that, it looks like temperatures will remain near- or slightly above-average for the rest of next week through Memorial Day.