Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 11: Cold next couple days, then strong warming

It is yet another unseasonably cold day across KELOLAND. Skies have been partly to mostly sunny in eastern KELOLAND with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. There are thicker clouds in western South Dakota.

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies East River, and cloudy skies with light rain showers in the west. The air is cold, but warmer clouds overhead may prevent a widespread freeze. We’re still looking for the upper 20s in the northeast and the 30s in the south and west.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy East River, with cooler than normal highs in the mid 50s and a southeast breeze. Western South Dakota will be cloudy and breezy, with rain showers. Highs in the west will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy as another cold front comes through, with widespread light rain, perhaps a few tenths of an inch. Temperatures will still be below normal, in the upper 50s East River to the mid 60s in the west.

Behind the front, much warmer air will stream into the region starting on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Rapid City and SW South Dakota will still have clouds and rain, with the low 60s.

Friday and Saturday look mostly cloudy, with another shot of generally moderate showers. Temperatures will near-normal both days, in the 60s. Rapid City and the southwest will be cooler with more persistent rainfall.

Sunday looks like the nicer day of the weekend, as the rainfall pulls away. Temperatures should rebound into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees across KELOLAND.

A bigger shot of warmer air comes in starting on Monday, when we’ll have above-average temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s. Temperatures should remain much above-normal for the first half of next week before settling back to normal for the rest of next week.