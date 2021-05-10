Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 10: Gradually warming through the week

After a cool start, temperatures have been slow to recover despite widespread morning sunshine. Clouds are starting to increase from the west, and afternoon temperatures are five to ten degrees below normal.

2 pm

Even though Mother’s Day was yesterday, tonight might be our last night of frosty temperatures for the season. We’re expecting clear skies will a very light easterly breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and only slightly warmer than today. Highs will be in the low 60s, still below average. Rapid City will be mostly cloudy and could get a few sprinkles. There will be a gentle SE breeze across KELOLAND.

Skies will be partly cloudy and only slightly warmer, in the mid 60s, with a south wind bringing in the warmth. There could be a few more rain showers in Rapid City, with a front sitting over the western edge of South Dakota.

We’ll bring some light rain showers into the forecast for Thursday, which will also be a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, closer to normal for this time of year.

The gradual warming trend continues on Friday, though we’ll also bring some rain into the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday may include more light rain showers, though skies look like they’ll only be partly cloudy. And it will be warmer, with low 70s for highs. Sunday will also be warm, in the low 70s. But we’ll have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms in the warming atmosphere.

We’ll keep a good chance of rain on Monday, with highs remaining in the mid 70s.

If you like warm days, I think you’ll like next week. Forecast data suggests we’ll see lots of days in the mid to upper 70s.