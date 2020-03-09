Storm Center PM Update – Monday, March 9: More clouds and showers tomorrow

We’ve had some light rain, some sleet, and even some snow pellets pass through southern KELOLAND today, mainly south of I-90. With temperatures dropping below freezing, there were some scattered slippery spots. Now the precipitation is passing east through Minnesota and Iowa, away from the KELOLAND area.

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a light northerly breeze. Overnight lows will be in the teens in NE South Dakota, to the 20s in the south and west.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with more light rain or snow showers. It is more likely to be light snow in the north (where temperatures will be in the 30s) and light rain in the south (where highs will be in the 40s).

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, but much warmer thanks to a southerly breeze. Highs will be more than ten degrees above-normal, in the 50s East River to the low 60s West River.

Thursday will be breezy on the back side of another cold front. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies, and temperatures retreating somewhat to the mid 40s in NE SD, to the low 50s in the south.

The center of the colder air mass comes over us on Friday, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be only a little warmer than normal, in the upper 30s in the north to the mid 40s in southern KELOLAND.

A series of fronts will come through the area for the weekend into early next week. Timing is still an issue, though it looks like the best chances for a rain/snow mix will be on Saturday, and then again Monday-Tuesday. There might also be a few showers on Sunday, though our chances look lesser. Temperatures will also be cooler, near- or only slightly above-normal for the weekend and early next week. And that includes Tuesday, which is St. Patrick’s Day.