Storm Center PM update – Monday, March 30: Very wet midweek

Skies have been mostly sunny across KELOLAND, though there is a large area of cloud cover that is moving into south central South Dakota from Nebraska. Those clouds may produce some precipitation later tonight. Temperatures have been warm in the Monday sunshine, in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

Clouds will increase tonight in eastern KELOLAND, with some rain showers. There could be a little lightning in south central South Dakota. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy East River tomorrow, with a little lightning possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Skies will be partly sunny in western South Dakota, where temperatures will again warm into the 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with scattered rain (or a few thunderstorms) and highs in the 60s. There will be a southwest breeze turning to a northerly direction later in the day.

Thursday looks cloud and wet across KELOLAND, with the chances for widespread rain that could mix with snow in the north and west. It will breezy and cooler, with the 50s in SE KELOLAND but temperatures falling through the 40s into the 30s by late in the day in the north and west. Rapid City could have several inches of snow on the ground from this storm system.

Whatever precipitation is still around on Friday morning will probably be light snow, and then the clouds should break up during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be below normal, in the 30s in the north and west while Sioux Falls and the southeast should make it into the low 40s.

The weekend looks better, though Saturday will be cool with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and near-normal, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Monday looks even warmer, with temperatures approaching 60 degrees.