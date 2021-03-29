Storm Center PM Update – Monday, March 29: Windy and warm today, Windy and much colder tomorrow

Winds will dominate KELOLAND weather for the next week or so – pretty typical for early Spring. Today very strong south winds have pushed temperatures more then twenty degrees above normal, fairly close to record temperatures in places like Sioux Falls. The strong south winds in eastern KELOLAND are opposed by strong NW winds in western South Dakota, along with the cold front that is going to drop our temperatures about 30 degrees or more tomorrow.

4 PM

Strong winds continue to hamper efforts to fight the Schroeder Road fire west of Rapid City.

Tonight with a band of passing clouds with the front, there could be a few light showers, but they will be very light. Temperatures will fall to the mid 20s to low 30s, and it will be very windy overnight. Northwest winds will gust in the 35-45 mph category.

Tomorrow will also be windy, with partly cloudy skies East River and mostly sunny skies in the west. Northwest winds will again be in the 20-40 mph range. Temperatures will be sharply colder, in the upper 30s in the north to the low 40s in the south.

Wednesday – the final day of March – will also be breezy, though the northwest winds won’t be as strong. Despite sunny skies, temperatures will remain below-normal, with highs in the low 40s East River to the low 50s in the west.

The two day cooldown will end on Thursday, April Fool’s Day. Warm air will return to the region with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will rebound to above-normal readings in the mid to upper 50s East River, and the upper 60s in the west.

Friday will be mostly sunny and much warmer. We’ll get the upper 60s in the north to the 70s in southern KELOLAND.

The weekend looks very warm, though breezy at times. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, and we’ll see the low to mid 70s across KELOLAND. Sunday will be even warmer, in the mid 70s to around 80 across KELOLAND with partly cloudy skies.

A low pressure system and accompanying cold front will come through KELOLAND on Monday. We’ll add some light rain showers to the forecast, and we’ll expect a breezy day with temperature sin the low to mid 70s as the front passes.

Temperatures look like they’ll cool a bit – though still be warmer than normal – for the rest of next week and weekend (April 10-11).