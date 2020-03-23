Storm Center PM Update – Monday, March 23: Very warm tomorrow

Skies have been clear across KELOLAND – with the exception of Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, where persistent fog and low clouds held on into the afternoon. Temperatures have been close to normal East River, in the upper 47s, and we’ve reached well into the 50s in western South Dakota.

Tonight we’ll have more clouds streaming into the eastern KELOLAND, and they may produce some light showers in Sioux Falls and the southeast. Lows will be in the mid 30s, so we’re expecting liquid rain rather than snow.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, with the thickest clouds in the morning, when there could be some lingering showers. Otherwise, with a south wind we will warm to the mid to upper 50s East River, to the low 60s in the central and west. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the week.

Winds will switch to the north on Wednesday, after the passage of a cold front. We will cool back to the 40s in the south during the day, and the 30s in the north. There could be some light rain in Sioux Falls and the south, while the northeast quarter of South Dakota plus West River may have some snow mixing in.

The light rain and snow mix will continue across KELOLAND on Thursday. It looks like most places will have a two day total of an inch or two. High temperatures during the day will only be in the low 40s.

Some lingering showers will remain in the forecast for Friday, mostly during the early part of the day. Temperatures will start to climb a few degrees, to the mid to upper 40s.

The weekend looks better – dry and mild. Saturday, under partly cloudy skies, we’ll be warmer than average in the low 50s. Sunday will be even warmer, in the low to mid 50s East River, to the upper 50s in the west.

Next week will remain warmer than normal – especially the first half of the week. We’ll have a lot of 60s in the forecast for the end of March and beginning couple days of April.