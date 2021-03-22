Storm Center PM Update – Monday, March 22: One to two inches of rain in SE KELOLAND next two days

It has been a sunny day in western South Dakota, while a strong low pressure system coming through the central US spreads clouds and – eventually – rainfall into SE KELOLAND. Temperatures are above-average, even under the cloud cover, in the 50s.

2 pm

Tonight we expect a broad area of persistent rainfall will come into SE KELOLAND from the south, starting around sunset in the Sioux Falls area. Rain will be widespread SE South Dakota through SW Minnesota overnight. Lows will be in the 30s, though SE KELOLAND will have a brisk NE wind as the rain comes through.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and rainy in SE KELOLAND through tomorrow night. Lighter showers will be possible in northern and western South Dakota, and there may even be a little bit of a mix of light snow. Temperatures will cool back to the 40s to low 50s thanks to a brisk north or northeast wind.

Rainfall should end Wednesday morning in eastern KELOLAND. The rainfall totals should be heaviest in SE South Dakota and SW Minnesota, where a band of SE South Dakota and SW Minnesota. With the brisk north wind continuing, highs will again be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Things should dry out starting on Thursday, with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy, with a few light showers in northern and western South Dakota, and highs nudging up to the mid 50s.

The weekend looks breezy or even windy both days. But it will be a warming wind. Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a few light showers in northern and western KELOLAND. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, which is five to ten degrees warmer than normal for late March. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, and highs in the 50s.

Monday looks even warmer – about ten degrees above-average, in the upper 50s East River to the mid 60s in the west. It looks like above-average temperatures will continue through the first week of April.