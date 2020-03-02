Storm Center PM Update – Monday, March 2: Prolonged warm spell underway

After a warm weekend, the trend remains for a very warm first two weeks of March. We see no signs of arctic air coming into the region, though temperatures will be a little cooler at the start of next week. Today’s temperatures have been above-average everywhere, though clouds have been increasing and there have been a few sprinkles of rain in NW South Dakota.

Tonight we’ll continue to see clouds moving through from the northwest. There will be a westerly breeze, and temperatures will remain mild with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny East River, and partly cloudy West River. There will be some light rain showers in western South Dakota during the day, moving east during the late afternoon and evening hours, when a few of the light showers may mix with light snow during the night. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s East River, and strong winds and temps around 50 in the west.

Wednesday will be even warmer, with a southwest breeze bringing in even warmer air. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with the low 40s where there is snow cover in NE South Dakota, the low 50s in Sioux Falls and the SE, and light showers and highs around 60 West River.

Winds will be especially strong on Thursday, but it will be warm with the low 40s in the northeast to the upper 40s to low 50s in the south and west.

Friday will be little cooler despite sunshine, as the center of a cool air mass comes through. Temperatures will still be above-average, in the upper 30s in the NE to the mid 40s in Sioux Falls and the SE. Western South Dakota will get very warm, in the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

The weekend looks really warm, especially Saturday when a brisk wind will combine with partly to mostly sunny skies. Aberdeen and the southeast will get into the mid 40s, Sioux Falls will be near 60, and central and western South Dakota will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Clouds will increase on Sunday, but it will be mils in the mid 40s in the northeast, and the 50s to around 60 in the south. There could be a few rain showers in central and western South Dakota. Remember – Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday morning.

Monday will also be breezy and cooler. Some light rain showers may mix with light snow showers during the coldest period of the day. Temperatures will dip cooler than normal on Tuesday, but then we’ll jump right back to warmer than normal temperatures for the rest of the week and the following weekend.