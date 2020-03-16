Storm Center PM Update – Monday, March 16: Anticipating a winter storm later this week

We had some drizzle and very light snow showers in parts of KELOLAND, but those have mostly dried up. Cloudy skies remain, with a north breeze and cooler than normal temperatures in the 30s. Western South Dakota has been a little cooler, in the 20s.

Skies will become mostly clear tonight, and the winds will be fairly light at 5-10 mph. Lows will be near-normal in the low 20s. Rapid City should drop down into the teens.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny in the morning, with increasing clouds during the afternoon. With a very light southerly wind, temperatures will return to normal for St. Patrick’s Day, in the low to mid 40s. Rapid City will be a few degrees warmer. We could see a few light showers during the evening and nighttime hours.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer, in the mid 40s to the low 50s. There could also be some rain showers, mainly in the southern half of the KELOLAND.

A big, wet storm system will come in from the southwest on Thursday, and there could be travel impacts. Rain will mix with and then change to snowfall as strong winds wrap cooler air into the system. While the track and other factors are still uncertain, it looks like the system will affect all of KELOLAND. Temperatures will be in the 30s across KELOLAND, though Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND should get into the low 40s, which means that Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND may actually get more rain than snow. Lightning will even be possible. But again, the exact track of the storm will determine how fast and where the rain changes over to snowfall.

Thursday night into early Friday we’ll see snowfall, and there could be a band of significant accumulations as the center of the system continues to move to the northeast through the upper Midwest. Friday’s temperatures will be in the 20s, and strong winds will make it feel even colder.

The weekend looks mostly sunny as pressure rises behind the storm system. Saturday will be cool, with high temperatures only in the low 30s – about ten degrees colder than normal. With mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be warmer 40s.

The warming trend will continue on Monday, with temperatures a few degrees above-normal in the mid to upper 40s. The temperature trend is for temperatures to be near or above normal through the end of March.