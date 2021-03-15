Storm Center PM Update – Monday, March 15: Continued cloudy for a couple days – but gradually warming, too

The snowfall has mostly ended, and it has been heavy in places. Sioux Falls got a bit over 6” of snowfall. Parts of Fall River county, in extreme SW South Dakota, got close to two feet.

There has been some lingering drizzle today, though the main part of the snow system is moving away. Unfortunately, the solar snow plow has been hampered by a broad area of lingering cloud cover, limiting the amount of melting we have had despite temperatures in the 30s.

Tonight will again be the 30s, and there could be some fog or drizzle… or lingering flurries in western and central South Dakota. Lows will remain in the 20s, with a light easterly breeze.

Tomorrow will be another cloudy day, with little in the way of sunshine to melt our snow cover. Temperatures will help, though, with highs in the mid 30s, with an easterly breeze. A little patch of light rain or light snow will move along the South Dakota-Nebraska border tomorrow night into Wednesday morning, which may give us a few light showers.

After morning showers, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy for St. Patrick’s Day. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s, with a light northerly breeze.

The end of the week and the weekend look much warmer, and we expect to melt a lot – if not all – of our snowfall. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny, with the low to mid 50s, with winds picking up speed in western South Dakota.

The weekend looks very warm. Spring starts on Saturday at 4:37 AM, and then we’ll have Spring-like day. It will be partly cloudy and windy, but temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s East River, and the low 60s in the west. Sunday might also be a little breezy, and we expect thicker cloud cover, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. There could be some rain showers or even a rain/snow mix in western and central South Dakota.

Monday also looks mostly cloudy, and temperatures will drop back in the mid 50s – and they’ll drop a couple more degrees for the first half of next week. After that, it looks like a gradual warming trend, which would keep our temperatures near- or even above-normal through the end of March.