Storm Center PM Update – Monday, March 1: Dry and warm all week long

Yesterday’s snowfall is having an impact on today’s temperatures. The skies are clear across KELOLAND, and areas where the ground is bare have warmed into the 30s and 40s. Areas where snowcover remain have struggled to get out of the 20s, though the sunshine is helping to melt that snow, setting the stage for an exceptionally warm week.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, and there may be some patchy fog due to snowmelt. With a light south breeze, lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and a little breezy, but the westerly wind will cause a sharp rise in temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s – the low 50s in the case where there is any remaining snowcover from Sunday.

Wednesday will be another sunny and warm day, with the mid 50s (upper 50s in central South Dakota), with a south breeze.

Thursday and Friday will be as warm or even warmer. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend will also be dry and warm. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s East River and the low to mid 60s West River. Sunday will be partly cloudy and windy, with the upper 50s East River and the lows 60s West River.

The early partly of next week also looks dry and warm. But after that, it looks like we’ll be in for a mid-March cooldown.