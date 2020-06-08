Storm Center PM Update – Monday, June 8: Strong storms, heavy rain possible through Wednesday morning

It is another warm, windy, and humid day in eastern KELOLAND, with temperatures in the 80s. There is a cold front that sits across central South Dakota, and temperatures are cooler and the air is drier in western SD, where winds are from the north.

Tonight we’ll see some rain and thunderstorms flare up from south to north, along and ahead of the front. Thunderstorm focus will be along both sides of the James River valley, where thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon and evening time period, with hail, winds, and even an isolated tornado are possible. As we go through the evening, the severe threat should transition to more of the wind and hail type storms. Overnight there could be excessive rainfall in areas west of I-29. We expect only showers and thundershowers in Sioux Falls and points to the east.

Tomorrow will be another windy day, with the cold front creeping through eastern KELOLAND. That brings the rainfall east as well. Sioux Falls can expect thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Aberdeen and Pierre can expect some additional rainfall behind the front. We expect some two-day rainfall totals of 1-1/2 inch or more, with the heaviest bands probably along and east of the James River, where there is a slight chance of excessive rainfall, meaning more than an inch or two. With north winds of 30 mph or more, highs will be in the upper 60s, while Sioux Falls should be warmer before the passage of the cold front.

Showers or thundershowers should linger into Wednesday morning East River, while it will be partly to mostly cloud in the west. It will be yet another windy day, and a brisk NW wind will hold temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Then we should have an extended period of quiet weather. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is about average for mid-June.

The weekend looks fairly nice, although it will probably be breezy as warmer air surges back into KELOLAND. Highs will be in the low 80s, and the weekend should be dry across KELOLAND, except for some showers in Rapid City on Sunday.

It appears temperatures will remain a little above normal next week. For Sioux Falls that means low to mid 80s.