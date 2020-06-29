Storm Center PM Update – Monday, June 29: Muggy tonight and tomorrow, rain tomorrow night

It has been a hot and humid day, though cloud cover has helped hold down temperatures in the eastern third of KELOLAND. Dew points, the true measure of humidity, are in the upper 60s to low 70s. We expect persistent heat and humidity for the next several days.

Tonight an area of low pressure will be sitting on the border of Wyoming and South Dakota, so there could be some showers in western and central South Dakota. Eastern KELOLAND will be partly cloudy. Lows will be uncomfortably warm, in the 70s, with high humidity.

Tomorrow a front will move slowly through central South Dakota, bringing showers and thunderstorms along with it. It will be a warm and humid day, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The combination of heat, humidity, and an approaching front could result in some strong storms. Much of KELOLAND is rated a slight risk of severe weather in the form of large hail and damaging wind. Even as the severe threat wanes tomorrow night, there will still be a marginal risk of excessive rainfall, especially in northern South Dakota. Unfortunately, the rainfall will be limited in Rapid City and the Black Hills, so conditions are likely to be dry ahead of 4th of July activities.

Thunderstorms chances will continue into Wednesday, as the front passes and cloud cover holds temperatures in the upper 80s, which is still a few degrees above normal for the first day of July.

Thursday and Friday will both be mostly sunny and hot (and humid East River). Highs will be in the low 90s East River to the mid 90s in the central and west.

Saturday, the 4th of July, will be mostly sunny with continued heat and humidity east River. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s across KELOLAND. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in western and northern South Dakota. Sunday we’ll have slight rainfall chances East River, but it will still be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thunderstorms chances will continue on Monday as a cool front drops down from the north. But temperatures won’t be affected too much. In fact, looking at the longer range forecast models, Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND are likely to be warmer than normal every day for the first two weeks of July. Get ready for a prolonged spell of heat and humidity.