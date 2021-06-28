Storm Center PM Update – Monday, June 28: Hot and dry Wednesday through the 4th of July

Spotty showers and thundershowers continued early today. Talk about spotty – Sioux Falls airport has reported only a trace (less than 1/100”) of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while the SE part of Sioux Falls got 8/10”! But most parts of eastern South Dakota got much less than that. Most reporting points have come in with amounts less than a quarter-inch.

Skies have been partly to mostly sunny across KELOLAND this afternoon, with another line of spotty thundershowers moving through central and eastern KELOLAND. They are moving to the southeast, meaning Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could see some of those showers this evening. Temperatures are actually a couple degrees warmer than normal for late June, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

2 pm

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and there could be a lingering shower in SE KELOLAND east of I-29. Overnight lows will dip to the upper 50s with a light northerly breeze.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny – although we will still have a lingering chance for a spotty shower in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Temperatures will be near-normal, in the low to mid 80s.

Heat starts to kick in on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will reach the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. It is the start of a heat wave that will hold for several days.

Thursday, July 1, will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s to mid 90s. Friday will be mostly sunny and about the same, in the upper 80s to mid 90s with abundant sunshine.

The weekend also looks sunny and hot. Saturday will be mostly sunny and highs in the upper 80s in Sioux Falls and the mid 90s to the north and west. There will be a bit of a breeze, which should help temper the heat just a little.

Sunday, the 4th of July, will be hot (though that seems typical for the 4th of July). We’ll call it partly cloudy, and we’ve added a slight chance of a shower because some of the forecast models are picking up on a little energy coming through. But we may end up dropping even that chance because moisture appears to be lacking. It’s something we’ll be watching, but the odds now are that Sunday will be dry as well, with highs in the low to mid 90s across KELOLAND.

Next week will also be hot, with lots of 90s. At least we’ll see at least low-end chances for rain starting on Tuesday. But the trend remains, mostly hot and mostly dry, through next week.