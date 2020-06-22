Storm Center PM Update – Monday, June 22: A couple dry days as we warm back up

Skies are partly to mostly cloudy East River – with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms drifting through the SE. There are also some spotty thundershowers in western South Dakota. Pickstown has received some dime size hail, and Vermillion has had 1.79” of rain in the past 24 hours. Temperatures are cooler than normal for the last week of June, in the mid 60s to the 70s.

Tonight the clouds will move out, leaving a mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s, with a light northerly breeze.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, but cool. Highs will be in the mid 70s East River to the upper 70s in the west. There will be a northerly breeze 10-20 mph.

We’ll start to warm up on Wednesday, with temperatures returning to late-June normals. It will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the low 80s East River to the upper 80s West River. We expect little or no wind.

Thursday will begin warm, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 80s, with some low 90s in central South Dakota. By the evening hours we’ll have the possibility of thunderstorms as a cold front approaches us from the northwest.

Friday looks like the wettest day of the week. We expect showers and thunderstorms across KELOLAND. Right now the forecast models suggest a broad swath of a half an inch to an inch of rainfall in central and eastern South Dakota.

Some rain may linger Saturday morning, with the rest of KELOLAND seeing partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warmer than normal for the last weekend of June. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The heat will remain for Monday, with highs again in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll start to introduce some thunderstorms in western and central KELOLAND as another front comes in from the northwest.

But in general, the trend is very warm. Today’s major climate models tell us to expect warmer than normal temperatures through the 4th of July weekend.